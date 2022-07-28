Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 28th July 2022, Written Update: Popatlal learns that he’ll receive his box to

In today’s episode, Sodhi tells that maybe Abdul didn’t even see the package properly and he must’ve thrown the bottle out and given the bag to the needy. Iyer tells there’s no use of finding the bag then they should find the needy people whom he gave it to. Jethalal yells at him and asks how will he find. Bhide gets Madhavi’s call and tells that maybe Popatlal came. He picks up and asks if Popatlal came home. She tells no and asks if they found the box or Abdul. He tells no and tells they’ll return back home soon. The ladies ask Madhavi what did Bhide tell and she tells them that they didn’t find the bag and they all get worried.

Haathi tells Bhide that he should go to Popatlal’s house and tell him personally that rahukaal will get over tomorrow morning. Bhide tells he can’t do it alone and asks everyone to come. They go to Popatlal’s house. Popatlal learns that everyone got to know about his jewellery box. Bhide tells that rahukaal will get over tomorrow morning. Jethalal tells that he will benefit from recovering it after the rahukaal gets over as it will help him with his luck in marriage.

Later, Asit Kumar welcomes everyone and tells that today the show marks its 14 years anniversary. He thanks the audience for all the love they’re receiving and thanks them for their blessings. A footage of pooja and prayer is shown. He shows a clip of the Prime Minister Modi also talking about Modi. He shows various clips of different episodes and how the team helped the poor and helped in cleaning and making the society a cleaner place to live in and how they helped with various missions. He thanks everyone.

