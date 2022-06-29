Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 28th June 2022, Written Update: Someone breaks into Jethalal’s shop

In today’s episode, Bhaaga closes the shop and then calls Jethalal and informs him that he kept the money in the fridge and locked it. Jethalal asks him to check if the shop is closed properly again and then leave. Bhaaga checks and leaves. Jethalal and Bapuji leave from Bhiwandi and come back home and discuss how tired they are. They go to sleep. Jaggu calls Jethalal but he doesn’t pick up as he’s sleeping. Bapuji wakes Jethalal up as the phone is ringing. He picks up and then Jaggu tells him that he thinks that some thieves broke into his shop.

Jethalal gets shocked and calls Bheede and asks him to come down with his scooter keys. Bheede asks why and Jethalal tells that someone broke into his shop. Jethalal calls the police and informs them about the break in. Bheede comes down and they both decide to go. Popatlal comes and tells even he’ll come. The three of them go to the shop and see that the light is on and even the lock isn’t there on the shutter. Jaggu comes and tells that the thief is probably still inside as no one left the shop. Popatlal asks where’s the police.

Chalu Pandey and his team reach and he sees Jethalal and the others standing and thinks they must’ve found the thief and his reputation is gone again. Chalu Pandey asks them to go inside the jeep as he’ll arrest them as they must’ve solved the situation themselves. Jethalal tells they didn’t catch the thief as he’s inside the shop. Chalu Pandey gets shocked.

