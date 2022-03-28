Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 28th March 2022, Written Update: Sodhi reveals the truth

In today’s episode, Jethalal asks Sodhi to tell what happened. Sodhi says he’ll tell Popatlal and asks him to tell Jethalal. Sodhi whispers the issue in Popatlal’s ear and he gets shocked and says that he won’t tell. Popatlal then whispers it to Bheede and asks him to tell. Bheede exclaims in shock and says he doesn’t want to get into the problem. Likewise, everyone whispers to the next person and it finally reaches to Taarak. He exclaims with shock and Jethalal asks him to tell. Taarak says he doesn’t believe it so he doesn’t believe what Sodhi told.

Jethalal asks Sodhi and he reveals that he saw Bapuji partying with his friends and Jethalal gets shocked. Bapuji walks intoxicated on the road, drinking alcohol. Sodhi insists that he saw Bapuji drinking with his own eyes and says he’s in his senses and isn’t lying. Jethalal gets angry and yells at Sodhi. Sodhi tells he knew they wouldn’t believe him that’s why he called everyone but no one picked up. Bheede asks Sodhi why didn’t he confront him. He replies he was scared to confront and ask him. Jethalal refuses to believe and tells Bapuji is very ‘sanskari’ and is against alcohol consumption. Sodhi shows a photo for proof but it’s quite blur.

Jethalal tells Bapuji was wearing a different shirt when he left home. Sodhi says he must’ve changed and tells he’s not lying. Taarak asks him to check if Bapuji is in the house. He goes and checks and sees Bapuji sleeping and comes back to inform the same. Sodhi narrates the whole story as to how he saw Bapuji drinking in the same restaurant and left to go home early. Jethalal asks him to stop.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

