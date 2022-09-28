Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 28th September 2022, Written Update: Taarak’s shraad gets complete

In today’s episode, Sodhi, Taarak, Anjali, Bapuji, Bhide, Roshan, Pinku and Gogi went to the garbage dumpster and then Taarak refused to do the shraad there. They go to a park nearby and they tell that it’s a good place since there is greenery only, it’s a good place but the crows don’t come. Bhide tells they must’ve been scared looking at them. Pinku tells Gogi to start imitating crows’ sound and Gogi starts making the sounds. Pinku tells they should keep the phone. They keep the phone next to the plate and play the sound but no crows come.

Taarak tells that it’s not in his destiny to do his father’s shraad. Bapuji and assures him not to worry as he is a good person who wants to do something whole heartedly. Bhide agrees. Some person takes the phone and runs away. They run behind him but miss him. Bhide calls on Taarak’s phone but it says that it’s switched off. Bapuji and Sodhi get angry at the thief. Taarak tells that he can’t even do the shraad and now his mobile also got stolen. The thief is hiding behind a car next to them.