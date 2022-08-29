Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 29th August 2022, Written Update: Madhavi plans a surprise for Jethalal

In today’s episode, Jethalal is about to enter his shop but someone comes out of the shop and congratulates him for getting a chance to go to the U.S. Jethalal asks him as to who he is. He tells that he’s a customer and he’s so happy that they’re giving sweets to other customers as well. Jethalal goes in and asks Baaga and Nattu Kaka about why they are distributing sweets and asks them about what was the necessity of making a big poster and putting it outside the shop. Baaga and Nattu Kaka tell him that they wanted to make the Trauma Electronics jealous.

Jethalal asks about what Trauma Electronics is and Baaga tells that they meant the Tulani Electronics and they call them Trauma Electronics as they keep giving them trauma by mentioning how they keep going to Malaysia. Then, Baaga, Nattu Kaka and Jethalal decide when to call each other. Baaga and Nattu Kaka tell Jethalal that they’ll call him if there’s any network. Jethalal asks them not to call him because they might not know when he’ll be in the conference and he tells them to finish all their work now. They go and do their work and later Baaga asks Jethalal if he went to shop.

Jethalal answers no as he forgot to tell Jitu Bhai about his clothes. Baaga tells that he knew he was busy so he gave order for new clothes to him three days ago only. Jethalal thanks him and then Nattu Kaka tells that they will miss him and Jethalal tells them that even he will, but he will come back in 10 days. Baaga gives the bag of new clothes and Jethalal leaves home. Bapuji asks Jethalal to pack. Jethalal tells that he will pack tomorrow as he won’t forget anything. Next day, Madhavi tells she has a surprise for Jethalal. Bapuji and Jethalal have breakfast and pack together.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

