Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 29th July 2022, Written Update: Popatlal’s jewellery box is found

In today’s episode, Popatlal tells his friends that he values 2 things the most in his life. One is his friends and the other one is the jewels he has for his future wife. Everyone gets emotional and then thank him and tell that they’ll take a leave. Popatlal stops them and tells Sodhi that he has something that is very valuable to him and he lost it. Everyone wonders what is he saying. Popatlal tells that he knows what Roshan was going to do. Sodhi tells that he doesn’t understand what he’s saying. Popatlal asks them to wait and goes inside. He brings the same bag they had lost and shows them.

Everyone gets shocked. He tells that Roshan asked Abdul to throw away his alcohol bottle but Abdul gave it to him. Everyone gets happy and Jethalal takes the bag from him and checks to see if the box is still there. He signals to everyone that the box is there. They get happy and try to leave but Popatlal stops and asks Sodhi why’s he taking the bottle with him. Sodhi keeps the bottle out but Popatlal asks him to leave the bag as the snacks are also there. Haathi tells he wants to eat them and they all leave.

They go down and get happy. They meet Abdul who tells them that he was in the hospital with his sister-in-law. They go to Bhide’s house and inform the ladies that they got the bag. Everyone thanks god and get happy. Bhide tells that he’ll only keep the box. Komal tells Bhide that she wants to see the jewelleries. All the ladies agree and tell that it’s for their future sister-in-law. Bhide opens the box and shows it to everyone and they’re shocked to see the box empty.

