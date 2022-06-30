Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 29th June 2022, Written Update: Chalu Pandey suspects Bhaaga

In today’s episode, Chalu Pandey and his team come and he assumes that Jaggu is the thief and Jethalal and his friends have already caught the thief and starts yelling at him. Jethalal tells that Jaggu is the person who has a tea stall and tells that the thief is still inside the shop. Chalu Pandey gets surprised. Chalu Pandey asks Jaggu what all happened and he explains everything. Jethalal asks Pandey ji to stop thinking and go and catch the thief as there are 5 lakhs also inside the shop.

Pandey ji asks him where did he get so much cash from and he tells that a party had to pay him. Pandey ji asks who all knew about this and Jethalal takes Bhaaga’s name. Pandey ji asks if he’s suspicious and Jethalal and the others vouch for him saying he’s very trustworthy. A drunkard walks and tells them to trust no one. Pandey ji asks him to go back home. He tells he doesn’t have a home as his wife threw him out. Popatlal tells if he drinks so much this only happens. Pandey ji asks them to solve his case also angrily and the drunkard leaves. Patil points towards the shadow moving inside as seen through the under of the shutter.

They walk towards the shutter and Patil tries to open the shutter. Pandey ji tells them that the shutter is closed from the inside. He goes and knocks the shutter. Someone asks who’s knocking from the inside. Pandey ji asks them to ho into the shop through the window. The shutter opens and the police grab the thief and take him to the metro and take the mango carton from his hand. Pandey ji tells that only Bhaaga and him knew about the mango cart and suspects Bhaaga.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

