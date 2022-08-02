Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 2nd August 2022, Written Update: Chalu Pandey starts the investigation

In today’s episode, Chalu Pandey asks them all if they’re playing Kho-Kho with Popatlal’s jewellery box. He asks them whom do they suspect and they tell that they suspect a courier boy who came to Jethalal’s house and 2 pest control members came to Sodhi’s house. Chalu Pandey asks them to give the number of the courier guy and the pest controllers also. They give the number. Chalu Pandey asks them to call Popatlal back but they request him not to inform Popatlal as he will be heartbroken to know the truth. They tell him that they will tell him soon.

On the other hand, Popatlal and Tapu Sena finish eating and Popatlal tells them that its time to go home as he needs to finish an article. Goli tells that they want to drink soup. Gogi tells that they’re meeting after a long time so they should spend time. Popatlal asks them to order and goes to the washroom. Tapu Sena wonder how to stall him. The police bring the courier guy and the Gokuldham Society members gather around him and start questioning if he took the jewellery. The guy denies the accusation. Chalu Pandey asks them to let him do his job and he starts questioning.

He shows the box and asks if he has seen this in Jethalal’s house. He tells yes but he didn’t even open the box and see. A police officer comes informs that Kadam caught the pest controllers. The police officer identifies the courier guy and tells he knows him as he’s an honest man and has helped in capturing a gang as well. The guy tells he has no intention if stealing as he only eats after working hard. They apologise to him and he leaves.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

