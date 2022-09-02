Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 2nd September 2022, Written Update: Bapuji feels frightened

In today’s episode, Bhaaga and Nattu Kaka apologise to Bapuji for ruining the taste of the food. Bapuji says that it’s fine and they tell him that they will cook another meal quickly for him. He reiterates that it is fine as he will drink milk and eat khakhara and sleep. Nattu Kaka and Bhaaga serve him milk and khakhara. He eats and then goes to the balcony, and looks at the stars and starts conversing with his late wife. He says that he had food which was not as tasty as what she used to make and tells that he is missing her a lot.

Furthermore, he asks her to be proud of their son as he got a chance to attend a conference in the U.S. and their company is doing really well. He goes back inside and jumps into Bhaaga and Nattu Kaka, who are holding their mattresses. They apologise and Bapuji goes to sleep. It starts raining and then Bapuji hears sounds and gets scared. He calls out to Nattu Kaka and Bhaaga. They wake up and worry for him and rush to his room.

Bapuji tells them that he is hearing creepy sounds. They tell him that they can’t hear anything. He asks them to go sleep and he tries sleeping too. He hears the sound again and yells. They go and he says that maybe someone is in the house. They search the house but don’t find anything. Bapuji asks them to go sleep and tries sleeping but he hears the sound again. He calls Bhide and informs him that he thinks someone has entered the house. Bhide calls Sodhi and informs the same. They both rush to Bapuji’s house.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

