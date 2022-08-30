Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 30th August 2022, Written Update: Jethalal and Bapuji pack bags together

In today’s episode, Jethalal and Bapuji pack the luggage together and then finish after sometime. Bhide comes with a box and tells that he has got papad and pickles. Jethalal thanks him but tells that he can’t take it and eat there because food is already arranged for him. Bhide tells that they’re samples so he can distribute it in the U.S. and asks him to promote his business. Jethalal questions that how he can distribute, as he’ll be busy and tells that he doesn’t have space in his bag as well. Bapuji insists to take his parcel. Madhavi comes and tells that she has packed thepla for him so he can eat it whenever he misses home food. Jethalal thanks her.

Bhide asks if this was the surprise and he tells yes. Madhavi tells Bhide to not make Jethalal promote their pickles as he’ll be busy. Jethalal agrees but Bapuji tells its fine as he can do it if he’s free. Madhavi and Bhide leave. Popatlal comes with a bag and gives an album full of his bio data and photos. He asks Jethalal to give it to the marriage bureaus in The U.S. and Jethalal gets shocked. Bapuji lifts the album and almost falls and tells him that its very heavy. Jethalal tells Popatlal that he can’t take it.

Iyer and Babita come. Babita asks Jethalal if he can give a parcel to one of their friend in the U.S. Jethalal agrees. Popatlal tells this is unfair. Iyer also lifts the album and tells its very heavy. Babita asks him to scan the album and make it a pdf. Jethalal asks him to mail the marriage bureau himself. Popatlal agrees and gets happy. Later, Jethalal and Bapuji try to fit everything in the suitcase. Baaga and Nattu Kaka think of surprising Jethalal and ask Magan to take care of the shop.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 29th August 2022, Written Update: Madhavi plans a surprise for Jethalal