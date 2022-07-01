Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 30th June 2022, Written Update: Nattu Kaka comes to Jethalal’s rescue

In today’s episode, the police catch the thief and he yells that he isn’t a thief and asks them to remove the blanket from his face. They remove it and everyone gets shocked. The person tells them that he’s Natwarlal and that Nattu Kaka had come in his dreams and told him that Jethalal needs him at this point of his life and ordered him to go to the shop. The policeman asks him to stop blabbering false statements and asks him to come to jail. Jethalal asks Pandey Ji to listen to what he needs to say as he feels like this is a misunderstanding.

Natwarlal tells that he visited Bhaaga while he was packing. Bhaaga got happy and hugged the new Nattu Kaka. Natwarlal tells that the old Nattu Kaka sent this new Nattu Kaka. Bhaaga informs him about the entire story of how he had to keep the 5 lakhs in the fridge in Gada Electronics. Natwarlal informs Pandey ji that this is how he ended up in the shop, as he told Bhaaga that he’ll stay in the shop itself to guard the money. Pandey ji asks him why he didn’t open the shutter when they knocked him. Nattu Kaka tells that he thought someone was pranking him. Bheede tells Nattu Kaka that it was a good thing he came to the shop and claps.

Pandey ji stares at Jethalal and tells him that there’s never a proper case from Gokuldam Society members and gets angry but then forgives them and leaves. At Jethalal’s house, Bapuji tells Jethalal that the new Nattu Kaka is as sincere as the old one. Jethalal thanks Bheede, Popatlal and Haathi for helping him in this mess and thinks that the shop will feel complete now.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

