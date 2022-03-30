Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 30th March 2022, Written Update: Bapuji falls sick

In today’s episode, Jethalal comes and keeps a check on Bapuji and gets surprised to see him still asleep. He wonders how come Bapuji is still sleeping as it’s already way past 8 am. He tries to check if Bapuji has a fever but he wakes up and asks Jethalal what’s he doing. He tells Bapuji that he was checking if he has a fever since he was sleeping till now. Bapuji asks him if only he can sleep late and Jethalal tells him it’s nothing like that and welcomes him to the world of people who get up late. Bapuji yells at him to shut up and tells him he slept late yesterday. Jethalal asks him where was he yesterday and asks who all were there with him. Bapuji yells at him to go get ready for work and leave soon, Bapuji thinks that he can’t tell the truth to Jethalal.

Later, Bapuji keeps burping and Jethalal asks him what happened. Bapuji tells he has acidity and severe headache. Jethalal calls Dr. Hathi and tells him that Bapuji is sick. Hathi tells Komal that he’ll have food later and walks toward Jethalal’s house. All the men meet Dr. Hathi at the compound and he tells them Bapuji has a headache and dizziness. Sodhi tells its symptoms of a hangover.

Then, everyone goes to Jethalal’s house and Dr. Haathi checks Bapuji. Jethalal asks Taarak why did Sodhi come and he tells Jethalal to not focus on him. Dr. Hathi treats him and gives him medicines. Later, all the men go out of the house and Sodhi tells them these are the symptoms of a hangover. Dr. Haathi tells them that people at old age also face these symptoms without drinking alcohol.

