Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 31st March 2022, Written Update: Jethalal goes to Pune

In today’s episode, Popatlal asks everyone to talk slowly because if people get to know that they’re suspecting Bapuji got drunk then he won’t be able to marry. Bheede asks how’s this even related to his marriage. Popatlal says if the image in the society is good then only people will come with proposals. Everyone feel annoyed and then go back to their respective homes. Bhaaga calls Jethalal and tells him that he needs to leave for Pune for a meeting with a client. Jethalal asks him how’s it possible since he can’t leave Bapuji alone as he’s sick. Bapuji comes and asks Jethalal what happened.

He informs Bapuji that Bhaaga wants him to go and attend a meeting in Pune. Bapuji asks him to go as it’s important but Jethalal tells he won’t go since he’s sick. Bapuji asks him not to worry about him as he’s fine and persuades him to go. Jethalal tells Bhaaga to arrange the taxi. Then, Jethalal goes down and tells Anjali to take care of Bapuji as he’s going to Pune. Anjali asks him not to worry. Babita comes out of Anjali’s house and Jethalal gets happy. Anjali asks Jethalal to come and wait inside until the taxi arrives. Babita also requests him and he agrees, but the taxi arrives and he wonders why his fate isn’t nice.

Sodhi remembers he left his phone in Jethalal’s house. Bapuji talks to Hemraj over the phone and tells him he had a bad headache and assures him that he’ll come tonight and be back home before Jethalal comes. Sodhi overhears that and thinks he will expose Bapuji today. Later, Bapuji calls Jethalal and asks him to stay in Pune overnight and come the next day peacefully.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

