Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 3rd August 2022, Written Update: Gold found in Jethalal’s house

In today’s episode, Chalu Pandey tells that the courier guy is innocent. Roshan tells then the culprit might be the pest controllers for sure. Chalu Pandey tells he will interrogate them. The pest controllers come and Roshan and Anjali identify them. Sodhi angrily asks where’s the gold. The pest controllers tell that they have no idea about what golf they’re talking about. Chalu Pandey tells then they might not be the thieves. Everyone ask him how can he say that. He tells that they come every 4 months to the station. Jethalal asks if they get caught so often.

Chalu Pandey tells that they come with their pest controlling team to disinfect the station. Roshan asks why did they run away scared then. They tell that Roshan found an alcohol bottle and was very angry so they were scared she will reinforce all her anger at them so they went back. Bheede asks who’s the thief then and requests the police to find the jewellery as Popatlal might return soon. Chalu Pandey asks them to call Popatlal home as he might’ve not kept the jewelleries in the box itself. They tell that they’re sure Popatlal kept it inside the box as they cross checked with him.

He tells they will have to search their houses then. Goli calls and asks Jethalal if they should come home but Jethalal refuses. Tapu Sena stalls Popatlal by telling that they should walk back to the society. The police checks everyone’s house. They find the gold in Bapuji’s room. Jethalal gets shocked and tells he had no idea about this.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

