Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 3rd May 2022, Written Update: Bhide finds a vendor for lemons

In today’s episode, Madhavi shares the contact numbers of the buyers with Bhide. He calls them all and asks if they want to buy the 300 kilos of lemons. They all refuse as they can’t buy so many lemons because of the price hike. Bhide says no one is ready to buy lemons. Madhavi reveals that there’s one last number. Bhide calls the vendor and asks him if he wants to buy the lemons. The vendor asks him if he’s a thief since he has so many lemons. Bhide tells him that he’s a very honourable man as he’s a teacher as well.

The vendor tells him that no one can have so many lemons and cuts the call. He thinks of calling the police as he finds something fishy about Bhide. Abdul comes to Bhide’s house and asks him if sold all the lemons and Bhide replies no. Bhide gets a call from a private number and he picks up. The person says that his name is Guddu Khateela and he knows that he’s selling the lemons for half the market price so he’s ready to buy. Bhide asks him how does he know. Guddu replies that word spreads real fast. Bhide asks him how can he give off the lemons to a random stranger as he doesn’t even know if he’s a hoarder.

Guddu says he’s a decent vendor and asks him to meet at a place and sell it to him. Bhide agrees and cuts the call. Sonu and Madhavi ask Bhide if they can trust the vendor as he has a private number and what if he turns out to be a hoarder. Sodhi, Abdul and Bhide go to give the lemons but Chalu Pandey and his team stop their jeep. They try to hide the fact that they have lemons in their jeep. But, he spots the jute racks filled with lemons and gets shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.