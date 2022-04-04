Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 4th April 2022, Written Update: Popatlal reveals the truth

In today’s episode, Madhavi asks Bheede where is he going and he tells Popatlal called him and he seemed a bit upset so he’s going to meet him at the garden. Iyer, Taarak, Bheede and Haathi wait for Popatlal and wonder if Popatlal is pranking them by calling them all to the garden.

In the auto, Popatlal tells they’ll have to meet everyone in the garden and tells he’s shookar after learning that Bapuji parties and tells he can’t believe it. Sodhi says even he felt the same. Popatlal gets Taarak’s call and he asks Popatlal where is he. He tells he’s coming. Taarak tells everyone that they’re on the way. Sodhi and Popatlal arrive and everyone question him what happened. Popatlal tells he’s very upset and Taarak asks him to speak. Popatlal tells they’ll all be shocked and might even fall unconscious because whatever Sodhi told about Bapuji was true. He tells he saw Bapuji party and everyone get shocked.

Iyer smells him and Popatlal tells he’s not drunk. Sodhi tells even he didn’t drink and tells he was telling the truth since yesterday but no one believed. Popatlal shows a video of Bapuji partying with his friends and everyone are stunned. Taarak tells Bapuji’s shirt in the video is very different and tells it might be someone who resembles him. Popatlal tells he went to his friend’s house and changed his shirt. Sodhi tells they know this because they followed Bapuji from the time he left the society. Later, Bapuji comes home drunk and all the men hide in the garden and record him. Bapuji takes a bottle of alcohol and pours it onto the plants and goes inside the house. Sodhi goes and gets the bottle and shows it to everyone that it’s alcohol.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

