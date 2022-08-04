Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 4th August 2022, Written Update: Bapuji clears the misunderstanding

In today’s episode, Chalu Pandey asks Jethalal how did the gold end up in Bapuji’s room. Jethalal gets shocked and becomes speechless and tries to tell that he doesn’t know. Patil goes to call everyone. Chalu Pandey takes photos with Jethalal and Jethalal using the time. Patil brings the rest of them and Chalu Pandey asks Patil to take a photo of him and Jethalal handcuffed. They get shocked seeing Jethalal handcuffed and the gold on the table. Chalu Pandey announces that Jethalal is the thief and he has successfully solved their case.

They get disappointed in him and ask how could he do this. Iyer asks Jethalal how could he be so criminal minded. Bhide asks how did he not think about how he didn’t even care about his health. Sodhi tells he can’t believe this. Anjali tells it’s good that Taarak isn’t there as he would be heartbroken to see his bestfriend turning out to be like this. Bhide asks Jethalal how didn’t he think of Bapuji. Bapuji comes and asks why is Jethalal handcuffed. Chalu Pandey tells that he is the thief who stole Popatlal’s gold and kept it in his room. Bapuji tells that Jethalal didn’t steal anything. They ask him how did end up in his cupboard then. Bapuji tells he kept it in.

Chalu Pandey asks him not to take the blame. Bapuji tells he’s telling the truth and explains them that he saw the box and saw the gold jewelleries so he thought it was Daya’s and kept it in his wardrobe thinking he should reach Jethalal a lesson for being so careless. He tells that when Jethalal realises that he has lost the jewellery he won’t be careless. He thought he’ll come back home and tell him but he didn’t know it was Popatlal’s. Chalu Pandey thinks they played with him again. They get relieved and inform Tapu Sena.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

