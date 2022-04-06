Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 5th April 2022, Written Update: Jethalal returns home

In today’s episode, Taarak tells they need to inform Jethalal about how Bapuji came home drunk. Everyone agrees and Bheede apologises to Sodhi and Popatlal for not trusting and everyone else also apologises. They conclude that they should let Jethalal know. One by one, everyone give excuses that they can’t tell Jethalal the truth. Popatlal tells they can decide by singing a song and moving the fingers across and on whoever the finger points at, they will tell the truth to Jethalal.

Finally, it lands on Taarak and he says Popatlal cheated as it’s as supposed to land on him. Everyone convince Taarak to inform Jethalal. Taarak tells he’ll find the right time to talk to him and won’t talk to him as soon as he returns home. Bheede tells the ladies shouldn’t get to know about this and they all disperse. Bheede reaches his house and Madhavi comes and asks him what happened to Popatlal since he was sad. He tells it’s nothing and walks away. Madhavi tells she’ll call Popatlal and ask and Bheede stops her and tells it was nothing big as Popatlal marriage was almost going to get fixed but it turned out to be that she catfished him as she was 15 years older to him.

Madhavi tells that was such a bad thing to happen to Popatlal and Bheede agrees and leaves. Anjali asks Taarak what happened to Popatlal and he tells that Popatlal was sad about not getting any matches. Next morning, Jethalal bumps into Babita and Iyer. They start talking and Iyer worries about Jethalal and thinks he’s feeling bad for him for the first time. Jethalal knocks the door but Bapuji is fast asleep.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

