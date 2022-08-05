Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 5th August 2022, Written Update: Popatlal receives his jewellery box and gets

In today’s episode, Tapu Sena learn how the gold was retrieved and get happy. Everyone gets relieved and return back home. Bhide sleeps with the box and Madhavi laughs looking at him. The next day, Popatlal comes to Bhide’s house and gets excited smelling the fragrance of poha. Bhide gives him his jewellery box back and Popatlal thanks him for safeguarding his box and asks if the rahukaal is over. Bhide tells yes. Madhavi serves poha to Bhide and Popatlal. Popatlal praises Madhavi for her cooking skills.

Jethalal gets a call from the bank manager informing him that the locker is available. Jethalal gets happy and then finds Popatlal at his doorstep. He tells him that he was about to call him as he has a good news. Popatlal asks what happened. He tells that the locker has been arranged. Popatlal asks him also to accompany him to the bank and asks him not to tell anyone but he wants to keep jewelleries in the locker as he has got it done for his future wife. Jethalal thinks that everyone knows this and agrees to go.

Later, Bhide tells Madhavi that he wants to go for a long drive in the rain. Madhavi tells they don’t have a car. Bhide tells he can buy one. Madhavi asks him to save money for Sonu’s marriage. He tells her that Sonu there’s a lot of time for her marriage. Next morning, Popatlal suggests a quote for Bhide to write on the board and then asks him to write his name below so if a girl’s family comes to see him they’ll get impressed seeing the quote. Bhide asks him if he’s serious and tells he won’t write his name. Popatlal walks off angrily. Bhide writes the quote and leaves but someone drives a tempo and almost hits him.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

