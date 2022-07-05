Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 5th July 2022, Written Update: Sodhi suspects Bittu

In today’s episode, Sodhi comes to the kitchen and tells Roshan that he feels like something’s wrong about Bittu. She asks him to be clear about what he’s telling. Sodhi tells that he feels like Bittu is lying as he knows that Sanju and Manju haven’t gone anywhere. She stops him from calling Manju and tells that if they do that then Bittu won’t trust them. He also agrees.

Roshan brings food to the table and asks everyone to have food. Sonu and Goli tell that they came to meet Bittu. Goli tells that he wants to become a doctor like hai dad and Bittu feels anxious. Bittu tells the food is tasty and Sodhi tells that if hai parents were there with him it would’ve been even more fun. Gogi asks Bittu to keep his phone to charge but he refuses saying that he’ll get a lot of calls so it’s better if it’s switched off. Sodhi goes to the kitchen and tells Roshan that it’s weird how Bittu wants to keep his phone switched off. She tells he’s just overthinking. He tells he will find out. Later, Sodhi asks everyone to go play but asks Bittu to stay back.

Sodhi asks Bittu to tell the truth. He tells that he won’t scold him. Bittu apologises for lying and tells that he ram away from the house as Sanju is forcing him to take over the shop. Sodhi tells he’ll talk to his parents. Bittu tells he doesn’t want to study. Roshan and Sodhi get shocked. Bittu tells he will run away if they talk about studies. They agree and inform his parents that he’s with them. Bittu leaves. Sodhi calls and Sanju what happened. Sanju tells that Bittu told he doesn’t want to write entrance exam and ran away. Sodhi tells he’ll take care of Bittu.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Ghanshyam Nayak's son reacts to new Nattu Kaka aka Kishan Bhatt's entry