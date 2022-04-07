Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 6th April 2022, Written Update: Jethalal summoned to tell the truth

In today’s episode, after bumping into Jethalal, Bhide runs to Taarak’s house and informs him that Jethalal is back and it’s time to tell him. Jethalal calls Bapuji but he doesn’t pick up. He comes down and finds Abdul and asks him if Bapuji went somewhere. He replies he didn’t see Bapuji leaving the society. Jethalal then goes to Taarak’s house and finds Bhide there and asks what’s he doing there. Bhide makes up an excuse and then Jethalal asks Taarak if he has an extra key to his house. Taarak gives him his keys and they all go to check if Bapuji is fine.

They enter the house and find Bapuji sleeping and Jethalal wakes him up. Bapuji wakes up and gets scared. Jethalal assures that everything’s fine and it’s just them. They question Bapuji and ask if he’s feeling unwell since he’s sleeping. Bapuji tells he’s fine and then informs Jethalal that he’s going out with his friends and Jethalal questions him why again. He tells simply and walks off.

Later, Taarak tells they all should meet at Popatlal’s house. Jethalal tells he won’t come if Sodhi is coming. Taarak convinced him to come and lies saying Sodhi won’t be there. At Popatlal’s house, all the men gather. Jethalal gets angry seeing Sodhi and asks why’s he here and they both start arguing. Sodhi tells Bapuji drank again last night and Jethalal gets angry.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

