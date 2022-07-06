Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 6th July 2022, Written Update: Bittu angers Bheede

In today’s episode, Gogi, Sonu, Goli and Bittu play football and Gogi asks Bittu what is his ambition. Bittu gets angry and asks why’re they talking about studies instead of playing. Sodhi comes to the balcony and tells the kids to play instead of talking about studies and calls Gogi on top. Gogi goes and Sodhi tells him not to talk about studies to Bittu as he ran away from his house because of that and explains everything to him. Gogi gets shocked and agrees. He comes down and Pinku also joins them.

Bittu is introduced to Pinku and Sonu tells that Bittu is a really studious person. Pinku asks him what is she studying and Bittu gets angry. Gogi asks them to stop talking and continue playing. He then tells Tapu Sena the truth and ask them not to talk about studies. They agree. Bittu kicks the ball and it hits Bheede. Bheede yells at Tapu Sena and asks why’re they playing football so ruthlessly. He asks why’re they even playing when they can talk about career with Bittu as he’s such a good scholar. Tapu Sena gets tensed. Bittu asks why’re they all talking about studies and tells nothing can be achieved by studying.

Bheede asks him to read his suvichar that mentions that you can fight any battle if you study with your heart. Bittu tells that’s nonsense. Everyone gets shocked. He goes and erases the suvichar. Bheede yells at Bittu. Bittu tells that there’s much more than studies. Bheede gets angry and goes to Sodhi’s house. Bheede tells him the truth. Later, Sodhi takes Talu Sena to the garage. They eat icecream and enjoy. Bittu solves many garage problems and everyone gets surprised. He tells he knows how to solve mechanic problems. Sodhi advices him to open a garage. Happy asks Bittu to finish studies first. Sodhi suggests to go to Gada Electronics.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

