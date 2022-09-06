Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 6th September 2022, Written Update: Bapuji keeps getting disturbed

In today’s episode, Popatlal tells Bhide that he’s a mean person and asks him not to drop him. Bapuji asks them to stop fighting but Popatlal continues to accuse him. Bhide tells Bapuji that he’ll drop him but Popatlal tells Bhide that he has to go to the office and thus he doesn’t require a drop. Bhide tells that he didn’t even invite him. Sakaram doesn’t start and Bapuji gets annoyed. Bhide fixes it and assures him that this won’t happen again. They are on their way and Sakaram stops. Bapuji gets angry. They push Sakaram and return to the society. Bapuji reaches home and thinks that now he can peacefully rest as he didn’t even get a chance to meet his Dubai friend.

He tries to sleep but Tapu Sena come and wake him up. He tells them that he’s tired and goes to sleep. Next, Abdul comes and he wakes up and opens the door. He delivers the essentials. He goes to sleep but the doorbell rings again so he open it. He sees Abdul again and gets angry and asks him as to what happened. Abdul tells that he just wanted to tell that Bapuji can call him whenever it’s needed. Bapuji asks him to go and goes to sleep but the bell rings again. He angrily opens the door and gets surprised seeing Roshan and Madhavi.

They get scared and he apologises. They give him food and go. He closes the door and the phone rings and he answers in an angry tone. Baaga and Nattu Kaka ask him why’s he so angry and asks if everything’s fine. He tells yes and tells them that he wants to sleep. He goes to sleep but is again awaken by Popatlal. He chases Popatlal with his stick and beats him. He realises it was his imagination and asks Popatlal what happened. Popatlal starts talking about his difficulties and Bapuji gets impatient.

