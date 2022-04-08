Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 7th April 2022, Written Update: Shocker for Jethalal

In today’s episode, Jethalal yells Sodhi’s name and Taarak yells that Sodhi is right and everyone agrees and he gets shocked. Popatlal shows a video of Bapuji drinking and partying with his friends and Jethalal gets shocked. Jethalal tells this isn’t true as Sodhi must’ve photoshopped Bapuji into the video because he was desperate to prove himself right.

Taarak tells Sodhi isn’t lying and informs him that they saw Bapuji come home drunk as well and tells they have shot a video also. Popatlal shows the video and Jethalal gets shocked and Taarak tells even they can’t believe what they saw and shows a bottle and says this is what Bapuji was hiding as seen in the video. Iyer asks Jethalal if he still doesn’t believe. Taarak tells he can understand what Jethalal is going through. Sodhi tells it’s a good thing because now they can openly party even with Bapuji. Taarak asks him to stop talking nonsense.

Jethalal asks how can his well mannered Bapuji do this. Bheede tells maybe Bapuji was feeling lonely as he confessed that he feels lonely as Tapu isn’t home and he also saw Bapuji looking at the stars and conversing with his late wife. They all suggest Jethalal to question Bapuji about his drinking habit. Jethalal tells how can he question his own father. They all assure him to go talk to Bapuji as they will also be in Taarak’s house and he can call them if he needs anything. Jethalal goes on top.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

