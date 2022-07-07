Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 7th July 2022, Written Update: Bittu hates studies

In today’s episode, Jethalal enters the shop and asks what’s happening and the mob tells him that if they win in the wrestling game then they get 10% discount. Jethalal tells there’s no scheme like that and tells he’s the owner and asks them to leave if they’re looking for discount. A customer stays back and tells that he won the game so he wants a 10% discount. Jethalal agrees and the customer buys a mobile cover and leaves.

Jethalal asks Nattu Kaka why did he come up with this scheme. He replies that he had his own reasons for it. Jethalal asks what was it. Bhaaga tells that it was a marketing strategy as they had increased the price of all the items by 10% so that they won’t go in loss when they give the customers a 10% discount. Jethalal tells its a good tactic but if the customers get to know their strategy they will be angry. Sodhi enters the shop with Tapu Sena. He introduces Bittu to Jethalal. Jethalal asks Bhaaga to get chocolate milkshake for everyone. Sodhi tells Jethalal that Bittu isn’t interested in studies so he got him here so that he can learn about business and open a shop. Bittu tells if he wanted to sit in a shop he would’ve sat in his father’s shop itself.

Nattu Kaka and Jethalal ask him to study. Sodhi and Tapu Sena tell that there’s no use of studying. Later, they all go to a mail and enjoy. Bittu participates in a GK quiz at the mall and answers every question instantly. He gets a voucher of 20% off in stationeries and she asks him to continue his studies very well. Bittu tears the voucher and gets angry at her. They leave and go to eat Vada Pav. The vendor also talks about studies and Bittu gets angry.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

