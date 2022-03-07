Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 7th March 2022, Written Update: Goli worries about Pompom

In today’s episode, Anjali asks Taarak what’s he thinking. He tells the cat has created a lot of problems where Popatlal is asking Bheede to resign. Anjali agrees and asks him to talk to Popatlal. He tells there’s no use as even Bheede is adamant now and tells the only solution is to get the cat out of the society. Roshan tells she’s scared of the cat and wonders when they’ll find it. Sodhi asks her to relax as he’ll go find it and leaves. Gogi stops him and tells him that nothing will happen. He asks him if he knows where the cat is and Gogi tells no and prays to keep Pompom safe.

Bheede tells the cat needs to be found. Madhavi tells cats and dogs kee entering the society. He tells Popatlal doesn’t understand it. Sonu asks him why’s he taking Popatlal’s words so seriously as he spoke in anger. He tells if he doesn’t find the cat until tomorrow he’ll resign. Sonu thinks Pompom is innocent. Komal tells if the cat stays in the house then it’ll create problems and Haathi agrees. Goli wonders what will happen. While everyone’s sleeping, a dog enters the clubhouse and finds pompom.

Goli wakes up from his dream and worries and goes to check up on Pompom. Komal and Haathi catch him opening the door. He tells he was just checking the door to make sure the car doesn’t enter. They go to sleep and Goli sneaks out of the house. He reaches clubhouse and doesn’t find Pompom and panics. He then finds Pompom and sighs with relief and puts Pompom to sleep.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

