Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 8th April 2022, Written Update: Jethalal to confront Bapuji

In today’s episode, Jethalal stops outside the door and thinks what to tell Bapuji. He gets scared and wonders how can he question him and his alter ego encourages him to go inside as he has nothing to feel guilty about as he wasn’t the one who drank alcohol. He gathers courage and opens the door and goes in. He goes to Bapuji’s room but doesn’t find him. He finds the same shirt he was seen wearing in the video, hidden behind the bed and gets shocked. He thinks it’s all true.

Then, he goes to the hall and finds Bapuji reading the newspaper and wonders how to start a conversation. Bapuji asks him what is inside the cover he’s holding. Jethalal tells nothing and Bapuji tells he can clearly see there’s a bottle inside and asks him what’s inside the bottle. He tells he got oil from Pune. Jethalal tries to converse and question him about his drinking habit but fails to do so. Bapuji asks him if he’s alright since he looks tensed and Jethalal replies he’s fine. Jethalal asks Bapuji if something is bothering him or if he’s feeling lonely. Bapuji asks him if he’s fine and tells he’s doing well. Bapuji tells him that he’ll go out for lunch.

Jethalal asks him where and with whom but Bapuji doesn’t answer. He tells Bapuji that he informs him whenever he goes out of the house and asks him also to inform where he’s going so he doesn’t worry about him. Bapuji tells there’s no need for him to know and he leaves and Jethalal feels disheartened. Jethalal calls Taarak and tells he failed to question and the rest of the men, sitting in Taarak’s house ask Jethalal why he couldn’t question his Bapuji. They all come to Jethalal’s house and Sodhi tells Bapuji must’ve gone to the same place again.

