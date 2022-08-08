Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 8th August 2022, Written Update: Goli and Pinku follow Bhide and Sodhi

In today’s episode, Goli tells Tapu Sena that Bhide is going to do something happen. They ask what happened. Goli tells that Bhide is buying a car. Gogi and Pinku start dancing and congratulate Sonu. She tells them that Goli must be joking. Goli tells he’s not lying and tells that he heard Bhide and Sodhi talk about to each other. Sonu tells Bhide buys everything after consulting her and Madhavi. Goli tells Bhide didn’t tell because he wanted to keep a surprise. They refuse to believe him. Sonu asks him to believe his own theory and leaves with Gogi.

Goli tells Pinku that they can follow Sodhi and Bhide and they call Popatlal and ask if he knows any costume shop. Popatlal gives them the address. They go to the costume shop and get changed. Pinku gets ready as a man and Goli gets ready as a wife. The costume shop owner tells they’re looking like a good couple. They thank him and leave. Goli tells that he’s feeling uncomfortable in this attire. Pinku tells him that it’s only for sometime.

They go outside Sodhi’s garage but doesn’t spot Sodhi in the garage. Bhide gets off an auto in front of them and they worry. Bhide doesn’t notice them and goes to the garage. Bhide and Sodhi leave to the car showroom. Pinku and Goli follow them in a taxi. Sodhi tells Bhide that he’s happy he’s buying a car. They reach the showroom and Goli tells Pinku they need to go in and find out which car Bhide’s buying so he can tell Sonu.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 5th August 2022, Written Update: Popatlal receives his jewellery box and gets a locker