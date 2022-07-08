Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 8th July 2022, Written Update: Bittu runs away

In today’s episode, Sonu tells Bheede what happened in their day out and tells how Bittu got upset as he was asked to study by everyone. Madhavi tells Bheede to not interfere with Bittu’s decision as he might run away again and Sodhi will get into trouble. He tells that it’s his duty to make Bittu understand and also since Sodhi took the responsibility to take care of Bittu, now it’s their responsibility as well. Later, Hathi tells that it’s good Bheede kept their soda meeting until he clubhouse because of the rain. Iyer agrees.

Jethalal asks Iyer where’s Bheede. Iyer tells he doesn’t know and Jethalal asks him to stop lying. He gets angry and asks why would he lie. Sodhi comes and asks Iyer where’s Bheede. Iyer gets angry and tells he doesn’t know and they should stop asking him. Bheede comes and Iyer tells him that everyone kept asking where he was. Bheede tells maybe they were pulling his leg. Jethalal tells even Bheede understood and they all laugh. Abdul gives them soda. Sodhi tells that they need to do something about Bittu. Everyone agrees and Bheede tells that he knows a counsellor. Haathi tells even he knows a psychiatrist. They agree to do something about him.

Sodhi goes back to the house and tells Roshan that they agreed to talk to a psychiatrist and counsellor. Sodhi puts a lock on the main door so Bittu doesn’t run away. Roshan praises his idea. Bittu overhears them and thinks of running away. He unlocks the door and runs away. Next morning, Roshan sees the door unlocked and they find a note written by him saying he went because they want to get him back to studies.

