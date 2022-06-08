Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 8th June 2022, Written Update: Jethalal announces that Daya will be back

In today’s episode, Jethalal tells Haathi to let him pay for the gola as he is extra happy. Holi tells that it’s a party from their family only as they broke their record. Everyone question him about which record. He tells them that Haathi and him lost 1 kilo. Anjali tells that he’s exaggerating and telling as if they lost 10 kilos. Jethalal tells that it’s a good start. Everyone asks him who is going to inaugurate. He tells that he has someone in mind and asks them to guess. Bapuji asks him to stop playing games and reveal who will inaugurate the shop. Jethalal replies that Bapuji will be inaugurating.

Everyone gets happy and Bapuji tells that he feels honoured but asks Jethalal to reconsider if he doesn’t want to call any celebrity or a politician so he gets crowd engagement. Jethalal gets emotional and tells that he means everything to him. Everyone get happy at his decision and Jethalal tells that he has another good news for which everyone will get extra happy. They ask what happened and he excitedly tells them that his life partner and soul mate Daya is coming back for the inauguration. Everyone gets very happy and tell that they can’t believe this. Komal tells that they should do garba for this good news. They dance.

On the other hand, Sundar sits sad and then someone comes and asks him what happened. He tells him that Jethalal called him and Daya to Mumbai for his shop’s inauguration but his mother isn’t letting him take Daya back to Mumbai so he’s worried what will happen since he promised Jethalal that Daya will be back by the inauguration.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

