Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, 9th August 2022, Written Update: Bhide finalises the car

In today’s episode, Goli and Pinku also go to the car showroom. They go and see the cars. Bhide sees Goli and Pinku and tells Sodhi that they are the same couple he saw at his garage. Sodhi asks him if he’s sure. Bhide tells no then Sodhi asks him to stop overthinking. Bhide like a red car and asks the employer if he can take a photo. He agrees. Goli asks Pinku to talk to the lady about the cars and she’ll go check out few more in the front. He goes and stands beside Bhide to eavesdrop. Bhide bumps into him while taking a photo of the car and asks if she was the same woman near Sodhi’s garage.

Goli acts like he’s scared and tells that women of their household aren’t supposed to talk to other men and runs away. Sodhi asks Bhide to focus on the car. The employer tells Bhide that the car is in good condition. Sodhi and Bhide take the car for a test drive and come back. Pinku and Goli hear Sodhi praising the car and saying it’s a good one. Bhide tells if Sodhi approved then he has no problem. Sodhi hugs Bhide. Goli and Pinku exclaims that he’s buying the red car. Sodhi and Bhide walk out of the showroom.

Goli asks the employer why they didn’t take the car. He tells that the car will be delivered tomorrow. On the other hand Madhavi sits worried in the kitty party. Babita asks what happened. Madhavi tells she wants to know what the surprise is. Anjali asks her not to worry about what the surprise is but instead she should be happy that she’s receiving a surprise.

