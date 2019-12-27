Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah December 27, 2019 Written Update: Jethalal cooks Gujarati 'Dal Dhokli'

In the latest episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jethalal is finally able to cook the authentic Gujarati 'Dal Dhokli' for Iyer's boss. Read further to know more.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah happens to be one of the most popular shows to be aired on television. The show, which airs on Sab TV has been winning the hearts of the fans for more than a decade. The much – loved comedy drama has completed a glorious 11 years and is continuing to entertain the audiences even now. The fictitious residents of the Gokuldham society have already become a part and parcel of our lives!

In the past few episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it has been shown that Jethalal gets a nightmare in which he sees himself not fulfilling the promise of making an authentic Gujarati dish for Iyer’s boss. Iyer also gets some of these nightmares which worry both of them, especially Jethalal. However, it is finally shown in today’s episode that Jethalal finally gets his problem solved at Gada electronics.

Bagha and Nattu Kaka ask Jethalal the cause of his worry after seeing his long face. When he informs them about his promise to Babita and Iyer, both of them tell him that they are well – versed with the authentic meal. Jethalal is elated hearing the same post which all of them gather the ingredients for preparing authentic Gujarati Dal Dhokli. Now, only time will tell whether Iyer’s boss will love the dish or not. Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Sab TV

