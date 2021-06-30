Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER: Bhide denied resort entry; Will Purush Mandal party without him?

Everyone in Gokuldhaam society reaches the resort for the fun-filled vacation, but Bhide is denied entry as he forgot his ID at home.

The recent episodes of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah showed the success of the sting operation of journalist Popatlal. The Gokuldhaam Society members go to the resort to celebrate the success of the mission of Popatlal. The society members are happy and very excited over their small vacation after many months of staying cooped up in their homes. Everyone is looking forward to enjoying their beautiful vacation in the resort after a long time.

It is a trend in the Gokuldhaam society that anything cannot go down smoothly. Hence, in this case, also problems were bound to arise. The society members reach the resort after traveling by bus for many hours. They wish to check into their rooms and relax for some time. Upon their entry to the resort, everyone is asked to show their identity proofs, and suddenly, Bhide realizes that he has forgotten to carry it. The resort authorities become adamant about not letting him in without identity proof.

Popatlal tries to help and tells the resort manager that he knows Bhide personally, but they still deny him entry. Bhide is a character known for being a disciplinarian and law-abiding citizen, hence he would not do anything against the law.

Now, there is a big dilemma for Bhide to either go to his home, get the identity proof and come back or simply just return home and stay there; but that would mean that he will be missing the secret party of all the men, which they all were very excited about. The final solution that the Gokuldhaam Society comes up with, will be seen in the upcoming episodes.

Also read- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s THIS actor has been part of a Chinese movie; Find out here

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

Share your comment ×