Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER: Gokuldhaam men suspect Tapu Sena & Mahila Mandal for missing bag

The secret party of the men is in danger as the bag containing the party spirits goes missing.

As per the recent episodes of the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Gokuldhaam society members and friends of Popatlal have reached the resort. They all are very excited to enjoy their vacation in the beautiful resort. The men of the group are especially excited as they had planned a special party for themselves. All the society members check into their respective rooms. Suddenly, Iyer and Sodhi realize that the bag which contained their secret party stuff was missing. The news spreads and now all the men are worried about the bag.

They remember that apart from them, only Goli knows about their little secret. They deduce that Goli is a famous blabbermouth, hence he must have told either Tapu Sena or the women group or even both. Men also think that Tapu Sena or Mahila Mandal has intentionally hidden their bag containing spirits. The loss of the bag makes everyone sad and disappointed as they were very excited about the secret party.

The men think that if it is taken by the children group as mischief, then they can still save the situation. But the thought that worries them the most is that, if the bag has come in the hands of women, then they are in major trouble. Then not only will their party will be canceled but their trip will also be no fun anymore.

It will be interesting to find out what has happened to the bag and who has taken it. The secret will be revealed in the upcoming episodes.

