Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER: Jethaalal to organize Purush Mandal’s secret party

The longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has completed 3200 episodes. The actors are overwhelmed by this achievement and expressed thank you to the audience for showing so much love. To note, it is the only show in India that is liked across demographics and entertains audiences with stories of everyday life sprinkled with humor.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, viewers will see Jethaalal taking up the responsibility for arranging Purush Mandal's secret party. But their party plans keep facing hurdles with something or the other, throwing them off their course.

At one point, they almost thought their secret was out and then later, they lost the bag containing the secret ingredients for their party. Now, to ensure that the next plan remains a water-tight secret, they decide to hand over the responsibility of arranging everything to Jethaalal. With that, Jethaalal gets to work. He walks to the resort bar and purchases enough inventories to get everyone plastered later that evening. However, he too, faces hurdles on his way back when his father and Bagha spot him from a distance.

Seeing him carry a bag, his father Champakklal enquires about it. Not knowing how to cover up, Jethaalal informs that the bag contains bottles of kadha in it. And so, Champakklal asks for having a sip which lands Jethaalal in a perfect catch 22 situation. There’s no way out for Jethaalal now.

What will happen when Champakklal tries consuming the kadha? Will Jethaalal be able to somehow escape from this situation?