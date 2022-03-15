Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER: Popatlal’s marriage dreams get shattered again

The cat now enters Jethalal’s home, making his father sneeze due to allergy. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been of one of the most loved shows. In the recent episodes of the show, the cat, Pompom’s presence in Gokuldham Society has become a ruckus in everyone’s lives. The search for a cat in society has become a task for everyone. On one hand, Tapu Sena is seen trying their best to hide Pompom from their parents, and while on the other hand, the parents are desperately trying to search for the cat everywhere. In the upcoming episode, Popatlal loses out on a meeting for the second time with the family of the girl he could’ve gotten married to because of the cat.

Popatlal is unaware that Pompom has managed to sneak into his house until the guests show up. But now, both Popatlal and his guests see the cat at his place and he finds himself in a tough spot. The girl’s family immediately jumps to the conclusion that Popatlal must have lied about the cat being thrown out of the building. The girls father gets furious and storms out of Popatal’s house, without giving him a chance to explain.

After escaping from Popatlal’s house, Pompom has sneaked into Jethalal’s home. His father, Champaklal’s allergy triggers, making him sneeze. Now, the whole society is angry with Bhide for his negligence.

The lookout for the cat has intensified and Tapu Sena is fighting all odds to keep the cat away from harming. It will be seen in the upcoming episode if Bhide has to step down from the Society Secretary position or not.



