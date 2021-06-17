  1. Home
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER: Popatlal’s mission is successful & black marketing gang gets arrested

In the latest plot, Popatlal’s life is saved in time and the head of the black marketing gang goes behind bars.
The show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It has been entertaining people for more than a decade. The show has a huge fan following and people love Jethalal, Babita, Sodhi, Dr. Haathi, and others. The recent mysterious plot of the show has made the audience hooked to their TV screens. The latest plot of the show focuses on the sting operation of journalist Popatlal, who puts his life at risk to get the black marketers caught by the police.

In the upcoming episodes, it will be seen that Popatlal’s sting operation Kala Kauwa finally becomes successful. The head of the black-marketing gang gets caught in Inspector Chalu Pandey and Jethalal's trap. It was shown that Popatlal and Bharti’s life was at risk as the goons had identified them but with the assistance of Chalu Pandey, they were able to save their lives and the goons who were peddling medicines and medicinal equipment illegally, were arrested. 

In the last few episodes, it was shown that Popatlal had taken the assistance of Jethalal to fulfill his plan, but things did not go as planned. Popatlal falls in love with the receptionist, Sanjana, and reveals his identity as well as his plans to her. But Sanjana was involved with the black marketers’ gang, and she informs them about the sting operation. Popatlal and his associate are caught by the black marketers and on the other hand, Jethalal’s association with him is also revealed. As Jethalal and the party run for their lives, he calls up inspector Chalu Pandey, who later busts the plans of black marketers. 

In the end, with the assistance of Gokuldhaam Society members and inspector Chalu Pandey, the criminals were put behind bars.

