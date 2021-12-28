Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER: Taarak enjoys eating outside, caught red-handed by Anjali

The recent episode of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is revolving around the couple Taarak Mehta and Anjali. The viewers will see Taarak Mehta getting cornered over eating out at a restaurant. Earlier, Anjali had found a restaurant bill in her husband’s pocket, but now, she has got hold of a picture of him eating a delicious, spicy meal at a restaurant. He is going to be in big trouble and with the looks of it, not even his close friend Jethaalal will be able to rescue him from Anjali’s anger.

In the past, when a similar situation had occurred, Anjali had almost decided to leave home. But the crisis was averted because there was no way to prove that Taarak Mehta was sneakily enjoying eating out, and Anjali had agreed to stay. But this time, Anjali has evidence and he cannot refute it. Taarak Mehta tries to escape when Anjali interrogates him over the restaurant bill. But when she hands over the picture of him at a restaurant, Taarak becomes completely tongue-tied.

He tries to deflect Anjali’s questions but when presented with evidence, one after another, he is left with nowhere to escape. And not just him, it looks like Jethalal and a few others from Gokuldham Society are going to face the music. Anjali is resolved to find out the truth and this entire event is going to turn out to be a major roller coaster of drama infused with rollicking comedy.



