Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER: Will Jethalal win the boat race organised by Gokuldhaam society?

The show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on television. The viewers love the characters of the show. In the upcoming track, the viewers will see Gokuldhaam Society’s residents are enjoying at the resort. The residents decide to organize the friendly but competitive boat race at the small pond located in the resort complex and everyone is participating. Everyone will be pair up with another. Popatlal and Sodhi have been paired up for the race.

Viewers will see Sodhi is full of energy and Popatlal is having a hard time catching with his vigorous paddling. Champakklal and Tapu have gotten off to a steady start and it seems like they have found the rhythm that might sail them through the victory line. Madhavi and Bhide, too take off with much excitement but their exhilaration is short-lived. Within a few minutes, Bhide realizes that paddling requires much effort and gives up leaving it up to Madhavi to finish the race.

Pinku and Iyer too seem to be having a good time and their focus is more on enjoying the experience than on winning the race. Abdul and Bagha too are enjoying the spirit of competition are making their best effort to complete the race. Jethaalal has found Goli as his partner and while Jethalal is focused on winning the race, Goli is focused on the fact that he hasn’t eaten anything since the race started. The only ones who are managing to push ahead without any difficulty are Anjali and Taarak Mehtta and they are successfully leading. Will Jethala win the race?

