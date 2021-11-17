Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Babita’s phone gets stolen in front of Jethalal at his shop

The upcoming episode of the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will be full of drama and action. In the episode, it will be seen that Babita will get a shock and her phone gets stolen at Jethalal’s shop. Jethalal will be seen at a tough spot as he finds it difficult to tell the truth to Babita. At Gokuldham society, Babita will be seen getting anxious about the phone.

It was seen in a recent episode that Iyer slips on a banana peel and falls. He inadvertently drops the phone he is holding in his hand, damaging it. He was holding Babita’s phone at the time, which is an expensive one. But Jethalal was present at the time, so she requests him to fix it for her and without any hesitation, Jethalal happily obliges.

When Jethalal reaches his shop, he asks Bagha to get it fixed and within no time, Bagha returns with a fully working phone. However, some unknown people barge into Gada Electronics and demand Jethalal to pay the money owed to them. Jethalal is caught clueless about who the people are and as he tries to protest, the goons snatch the phone from Bagha’s hand and run away.

Back in Gokuldham Society, Babita and Iyer get restless as they wait for Jethaalal’s call to inform them if the phone has been fixed. They are eagerly awaiting Jethalal to tell them the phone has been fixed but they are unaware that the phone has been stolen. Jethalal, on the other hand, is in a dilemma about telling the truth since he does not want to break Babita’s heart. He is also nervous about the anger of Iyer over losing such an expensive phone.

It will be seen in the upcoming episode how Jethalal faces Babita and Iyer. It will be interesting to know if he will confess to what transpired and they will understand him or Babita will get upset with him.



