Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Bagha loses grip over himself; Everyone keeps an eye on him

Bagha starts acting strangely and gets out of control after drinking the cold drink. The society members then try to calm him down.

The upcoming episode of the comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is full of entertainment. It is shown that Bagha has consumed the cold drink which was mixed with spirit and now he is acting in a bizarre way. He was not aware of the plan of Purush Mandal and their private party, hence he had unknowingly consumed it. Now we will see that even the posture of Bagha has changed as the effect of the drinks kicks in.

Due to the effect of the spirit, it will be seen that Bagha is standing straight, but his emotions are all over the place. His strange behavior becomes difficult to handle for the members of the Gokuldham society. He will lose control over his emotions as he will be seen singing and dancing. Sometime later he will be seen walking alone in the premises of the resort. Hence, everyone decides to keep an eye on Bagha, so that he does not get lost.

His absurd behaviour creates tension for everyone. The men of the society are aware of the reason for his weird behaviour, but the women are completely puzzled by it.

Now everyone will be seen trying different ways to bring Bagha back to his senses. But how the society members will manage him till then will be interesting and hilarious to watch. It will be intriguing to find out what else will Bagha do in the state of intoxication.

