Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Bhide blames Jethalal for causing damage to Sakharam

In the recent episode of the popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it is seen that Goli and Gogi get a kitten in society. But they are unable to find a home for the kitten and become worried. Due to their negligence, the cat escapes and wanders in society. In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that the kitten scratches the seat of the Bhide’s scooter. Jethalal happens to be passing by and he sees the tear marks. Before he could talk about that, Bhide accuses him of tearing the seat.

The cat gradually becomes a reason for disputes breaking out between Gokuldham Society’s members. Other than Tapu sena, no one knows that the kitten is responsible for the misadventures. Earlier the kitten crossed the path where Babita was going and she decided to not go ahead due to her superstitions.

Now, only Tapu sena has witnessed what truly had happened before Jethalal could even come close to Sakharam. A war of words has broken out between Bhide and Jethalal but Tapu sena don’t know if they should intervene and tell the truth about the torn seat.

The argument between Bhide and Jethalal gets out of hand. Only Tapu sena can stop it before the situation gets out of control. But if they tell the truth, the kitten will have to be abandoned and Tapu sena just does not have the heart for doing that. They can’t lose the kitten nor can they continue watching the situation between Bhide and Jethalal’s fight spiral out of control.



