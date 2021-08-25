Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Bhide oversees COVID 19 Vaccination Camp; Jethalal tries to escape

With the COVID 19 virus all over the world, it is essential for every person to get vaccinated. The Gokuldham society members also organise a COVID 19 vaccination camp in the society. It is done to ensure that all the society member get vaccinated easily. Secretary of the society, Bhide foresees the responsibility of carrying out the process of vaccination smoothly.

Bhide personally ensures that everyone takes part in the drive and sends out a society circular notifying the people. He goes ahead to explain the necessary details required for the drive, which includes the documents they need to carry with them. He had personally allotted time for each family as well as individuals for preventing crowding on the camp.

He instructed everyone to wear mask and maintain social distance at the venue. He had also assigned few volunteers to ensure the protocols are followed. There was also arrangements made for the people to rest for sometime after getting vaccinated. Bhide also arranged for an ambulance and a doctor at the venue in case of emergency.