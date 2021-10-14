Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Bhide’s thought of the day makes Tapu Sena realise their mistake

The recent plot of the show is interesting as it is shows that Tapu sena loses the cheque given by Bhide and someone withdraws a huge sum of money from his account. Tapu Sena gets scared and decide to not tell anyone and somehow arrange for the money. But in the upcoming episode, it will be seen that their parents have found out about Tapu Sena secretly pawning the laptop for arranging Bhide’s money lost by their negligence.

Gokuldhamwasis know the truth about Tapu Sena’s good intentions. Bhide along with the rest of the parents are no longer upset, but they are concerned and want their children to realise the blunder they have made.

But on the other hand, Tapu Sena has already realised the intensity of their mistake they had committed. Bhide’s, who’s also their teacher, thought of the day once written on the Society’s message board flashes in front of their eyes, so they decide to approach Bhide and confess their mistake. However, when they reach Bhide’s house, they are shocked to see all their parents are already there and appear angry at them. After their parents vent out and demand an explanation, Tapu Sena reveals the truth which calms everyone down.

Though Bhide’s ‘Thought of The Day’ made Tapu Sena realise their mistake but the problem of the money that has been stolen from Bhide’s bank account remains the same. It will be seen in the upcoming episode if he be able to recover the money. Tapu Sena is quite smart and there are chances that they have put their heads together to think of a way to trace the culprit. But what will they do to get the money back will be interesting to watch.



