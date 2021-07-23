Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Champakklal has a doubt about Purush Mandal's secret party

The longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-watched shows on television. In the latest episodes, viewers have seen that all men of the society are planning a party but somehow their plans get spoiled. Bagha’s outlandish behaviour has taken everyone by surprise. Seeing his behaviour, Mahila Mandal gets a doubt. But Purush Mandal knows what is wrong with him and try to hide the incident. Champakklal, who has been observing everything, begins to suspect Purush Mandal’s involvement in Bagha’s funny behaviour.

Bagha has gulped down an entire bottle of “supposedly” cold drink. But, only the Purush Mandal knows what Bagha has consumed is not a regular cold drink, but it was their special party drink. Being unaware of this, in a hurry, Bagha drinks the entire bottle meant to be shared amongst five. Everyone's shocked as they watch Bagha drink the entire bottle and Champakklal takes notice of their reaction. He is now doubting everyone and feels something's fishy.

He has figured out what has happened and is just waiting for the Purush Mandal to confess. What will happen to Jethalal when his father confronts him? To find out what happens next, watch the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The current track has been winning hearts and the show has grabbed a top place in the TRP chart.

