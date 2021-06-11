Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Cop Chalu Pandey reaches the resort; Popatlal’s life at risk

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a new twist as inspector Chalu Pandey reaches the resort on getting a call from Jethalal.

One of the most popular shows on television screens, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a huge fan following. The show has been entertaining the audience for more than 13 years. The latest plot of the show has highly intrigued the audience with its captivating twists and turns. The cast of the show is also acting exceptionally well. The recent story revolves around the sting operation of Popatlal as he tries to catch the gang of the medicine black marketers red-handed.

For this, he takes the assistance of his associate Bharti and they don a different look for staying in the resort in which the black marketing of the medicines was going on. But Popatlal falls in love with the receptionist of the resort and reveals his real identity to her. The receptionist, Sanjana, was involved with the black marketers and leaks the information to them. Popatlal and his associate get kidnapped and now their lives are in danger. But by that time, inspector Chalu Pandey arrives at the resort.

Meanwhile, it is shown that the black marketers became aware of the identities of Jethaalal, Champakkal, and Bagha, along with their association with Popatlal. Dipti, the stewardess, sends goons to get hold of the three as Jethalal and the party tries to save their lives. To save his and everyone’s life, Jethalal calls up inspector Chalu Pandey and asks him to come to the resort. Understanding the panic in his voice, he immediately set off for the resort with his team.

In the upcoming episodes, it will be shown if he will be able to nab the black marketers and save the life of Popatlal as well as his associates.

