Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Gokuldham members leave without Jethalal to teach him a lesson

The recent episodes of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have been highly entertaining. From Popatlal’s sting operation to the crazy actions of Bagha, the episodes have been tickling the funny bone of the audiences. It was shown that the whole Gokuldham society members and friends of Popatlal reach the resort to celebrate the success of the sting operation. Along with it, they also got the much-needed vacation at the resort. They are seen enjoying the fun activities and merry-making in the open atmosphere of the resort. Now it is shown that it is time to depart, so Bhide tells everyone to meet him at the reception the next morning at 10:30 AM.

But the problem arises when everyone arrives at the reception of the resort, except Jethalal and his family. This makes Bhide extremely furious as Jethalal has made it his habit to reach late everywhere like society meetings, for events and now even at the resort. It will be shown that Jethalal wakes up late, and he will be seen scrambling around to do the last-minute packing.

Somehow he completes packing and reaches the reception, but he finds no one there. The resort manager informs him that the bus carrying the people of Gokuldham society has left. This shocks him, Champaklal and Bagha also. Jethalal’s father gets angry at him and says that now everyone has to suffer because of him.

Now it will be seen in the upcoming episodes that the Gokuldham members had left them behind or it was to make him realise his mistake.

