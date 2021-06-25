Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Gokuldham men plan a party at the resort; Goli overhears them

The Gokuldham purush mandal’s secret party plan gets in danger as Goli overhears them.

With the success of the Kala Kawva sting operation of Popatlal, the Gokuldham members decide to go to the resort and celebrate his success. All the friends of Popatlal decide to surprise him; hence, they all pack their stuff and set off for the resort. The people of Gokuldham society have been in their homes for many months, so they were very excited to step out of their homes and take a break from their monotonous life.

The men of the society are more excited about going to the resort. They are excited about their special party in the resort as they will be able to enjoy the ‘colourful water’ party. All the men are seen engrossed in the discussion of their secret party when suddenly they see Golu standing in front of them. They become worried as he has overheard their plan.

It is shown in numerous instances in the show that Goli is bad at keeping secrets. Hence, the purush mandal gets worried because if Goli knows then soon the whole Tapu sena will know about their secret party. They become stressed about him exposing their plan to the ladies. There are still chances of saving the party but that will be soon seen in the upcoming episodes of the show.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and longest-running comedy shows on TV. Its interesting storyline and excellent acting of the cast of the show manages to keep a constant smile on the faces of the viewers. The remarkable star cast of the show comprises Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Shyam Pathak and others.

