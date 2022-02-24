Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Goli spoils Jethalal's plan of sharing auto ride with Babita

In the recent episodes of the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it is seen that Goli and Gogi bring a kitten into society. But they are unable to find a home for it. On the other hand, Jethalal is seen leaving for work, when he sees Babita also heading out. She has an urgent task to take care of when they bump into each other in Gokuldham Society’s building compound. There is an auto-rickshaw waiting and Jethalal offers to drop her off on his way to Gada Electronics. However, suddenly, Goli appears from nowhere and plays spoilsport in Jethalal’s plans.

Just when Babita is about to get into the auto with Jethalal, a cat crosses the road. Due to a couple of bad experiences from the past, she is unwilling to even step out of the building. Goli immediately suggests that Jethalal could simply take care of the urgent task that Babita has to do, and this way, Babita would not have to leave the Society at all.

Jethalal could have tried to convince Babita and reassure her, but Goli completely ruined his plan of sharing a ride with her. Under such situation, Jethalal did not know who to blame. Jethalal is determined to share the ride with Babita, and also prove to her that the cat-crossing superstition is just that. But what will he do to convince Babita will be seen soon.



