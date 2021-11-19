Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Jethaalal hides in shop’s godown to avoid confronting Babita & Iyer

In the recent episode of the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the viewers saw that Jethalal offers to repair the broken phone owned by Babita. He takes it with him to his shop and askes Bagha to repair it. When Bagha brings the phone back, some goons charge into his show and steal the phone. After this unfortunate incident at his shop, Jethalal is worried about facing Babita and Iyer, who trusted him with the expensive phone.

Back in Gokuldham Society, Babita and Iyer are waiting for Jethaalal’s call to update them on the status of the damaged phone and if it has been fixed or not. They are clueless about the things that have transpired at Gada Electronics and when they fail to reach Jethaalal over the phone, they decide to go to Gada Electronics and find out for themselves about the status of their phone. But when Jethaalal sees them coming towards the shop from a distance, he impulsively decides to hide in the godown in the hope of not confronting them.

As Babita and Iyer enter the shop, Jethaalal’s heart begins to beat even faster and he is almost near a complete breakdown. He does not want to break Babita’s heart as it was an expensive phone.

It will be seen in the upcoming episode if Jethalal will be able to avoid Babita and Iyer or he will have to confront them. We will also get to see if he will tell the whole truth to them and how will Babita react to it.

Also read- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah unlocks new milestone, completes 3,300 episodes